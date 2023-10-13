Land Selling Scam: EOW Nabs Another Fraudster In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested another fraudster, Bichitra Behera of Khordha Malipada, today from Bhubaneswar for his involvement with the land selling scam through impersonation and forgery.

He will be produced before the Hon’ble Designated Court under OPID Act, Cuttack in EOW PS Case No.07 dt.21.02.2023 U/s 419/420/467/468/471/120-B IPC, the EOW said.

The case was registered based on the allegation of Lipika Das for the fraudulent sale of her landed property under the execution of fake sale deeds by impersonating her and by using forged documents. Subsequently, it was found that two more women namely Satyabhama Das and Dharitri Mohanty have also been victimized in a similar manner by the same racket.

In pursuance of a well-hatched criminal conspiracy between the arrested accused Bichitra Behera and his associates had fraudulently made the fake sale deed by impersonating the real owner and falsely identifying the impersonator as the real owner. In order to materialize their plan, they faked the documents.

The arrested accused entered into criminal conspiracy with Antaryami Senapati, Arjun Senapati and Sujata Mohanty with a view to selling one plot of the real owner Dharitri Mohanty in Malipada Mouza, Chandaka, Khordha, and fraudulently made the false sale deed by impersonating the real owner, Dharitri Mohanty. The impersonator lady Sujata Mohanty was falsely identified as the real owner by the arrested accused Bichitra Behera.

In order to materialize their plan, they prepared the false Aadhaar card by affixing the photograph of impersonator Sujata Mohanty. The accused Sujata Mohanty has also signed as Dharitri Mohanty on the RSD.

The racket is involved in the illegal sale/purchase of the land by forged documentation and impersonation of the real owners. After the fraudulent sale of the land in favour of the persons of their interest, the accused persons were going to sell it again to other parties.

This gang is involved in many other such cases which are being scrutinized by EOW and action would be initiated in all such cases, the EOW said.

EOW CAUTION/ APPEAL:

Whoever has purchased or sold land through this racket, please contact EOW investigating officer as it is possible that they might have been duped.

TOLL FREE NO.18003457103

It is also emphasized that Aadhaar card must be verified whenever suspicion arises. It can easily be done by following methods.