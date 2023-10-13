Shreya Dhanwantary says this on her character from Mumbai Diaries Season 2 on Prime Video

Prime Video recently released its highly anticipated medical drama, Mumbai Diaries Season 2 on October 6. The series is praised by both viewers and critics for the real portrayal of the first responders dealing with the floods affecting the city and its people. Shreya Dhanwantry plays Mansi Irani, a news anchor who has come a long way since the first season — from being the first to break the story, to now reporting true facts for viewers. . Shreya shares how Mansi from Mumbai Diaries S2 is way different from who she is in real life.

Shreya Dhanwantary says, ”There is nothing in common between Mansi and Shreya, because I am attracted to characters that I have absolutely nothing in common with. There are some really cool things she does, for instance, her ability to take the bull by the horns. I wish I had some of her admirable qualities, like her tenacity, her perseverance and her grit, they are all pretty cool.”

Mumbai Diaries S2, set around the backdrop of 2005 Mumbai floods, the second part aims to strike a deep chord with its reliability and authenticity with viewers. The show features Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. Created and Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries S2 is now available to stream only on Prime Video.