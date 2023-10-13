Make a quick Egg sandwich with this recipe!

Bhubaneswar: At the heart of a great egg sandwich is a creamy egg filling and essential to this are soft boiled, not hard boiled eggs!

Ingredients:

Soft boiled eggs – The creamy yolk gives you a head start on the creamy sauce so we only need 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise for 6 eggs (4 sandwiches).

Mayonnaise

Dijon mustard

Chives

Salt

Steps:

Cook soft boiled eggs and peel (8 minutes in boiling water). Mash the eggs using a fork to get it started, then a potato masher. The finer you mash, the creamier your filling! Once well mashed, you’ll see your filling is already semi-creamy. Filling – Stir in the mayo, mustard, chives, salt and pepper. Spread butter on the bread. Spread filling on bread, from edge to edge! Crusts – If you’re going for quaint English tea sandwiches, trim the crusts off then cut to your desired shape. The sandwiches pictured in post have been cut into 3 rectangles (4 sandwiches cut into a total of 12 finger sandwiches).

(Tip: You can use any seasoning as per your choice and taste profile. Example: chilliflakes.)