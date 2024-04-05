Kangana Ranaut calls Subhash Chandra Bose ‘India’s first PM’ in viral clip

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut attended a Times Now event, shortly after joining the BJP as an MP candidate from her hometown of Mandi. Almost a week after the same, a clip of Kangana from the interview has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram. In it, she mentions freedom fighter and Azad Hind Fauj leader Subhash Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of India, not Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Pehle mujhe ye baat aaj clear karne dijiye. Jab hume azaadi mili toh the first Prime Minister of India, Subhash Chandra Bose, woh kahan gae? (Let me clear this first. When we gained independence, where did the first Prime Minister of India, Subhash Chandra Bose, go)” When the host reminded her that Bose was not the Prime Minister of India, Kangana floated a theory. “He wasn’t, but why? Where did he go? How was he made to disappear?” She said that SC Bose fought Japan, Germany for India’s independence but was not allowed to land in India.

Subhash Chandra Bose died on August 18, 1945. India gained independence on August 15, 1947. Jawaharlal Nehru was made the first Prime Minister of India.

Kangana’s comments have not gone down well with many online. “According to Kangana Ranaut:- India got independence in 2014 – Netaji Bose was the first PM of independent India. – Sardar Patel wasn’t made PM because he didn’t know English. For more such jokes over the next 5 years, voters in Mandi should vote for Kangana,” read a tweet. “I strongly condemn Kangana Ranaut’s statement that the first Prime Minister of India was Subhash Chandra Bose. We all know that the first PM of India was Shri Narendra Modi Ji after India gained independence in 2014,” joked another person.

“I fear that if Kangana were to become the Education Minister, she might want to rewrite history by claiming that Subhash Chandra Bose was the first prime minister of independent India,” said another person.