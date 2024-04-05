Biswabhusan Das Resigns From Congress

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the General Elections, Congress vice-president Biswabhusan Das resigned from primary membership of the party.

Das has sent his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattanayak.

“I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the nation and my state for 29 years with passion and dedication. Kindly consider and accept my resignation for which I will be delightful to you and to the party”, read his resignation letter.