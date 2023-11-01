Kalahandi Foundation Day: CM Naveen Inaugurates Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the newly built Rendo Majhi Medical College in Bhawanipatna and flagged off the most ambitious Laxmi Bus Service. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 1200 crore.

During his visit to Bhawanipatna, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with the students and also announced that the Kalahandi University will be known as Maa Manikeswari University from today.

The medical college & hospital has been constructed on 43 acres of land at an expenditure of Rs 325 crore. The college has 100 MBBS seats while the National Medical Commission has granted permission for admissions.

The facility has been named after the legendary freedom fighter from the district, Rendo Majhi.

Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda, Health Minister Niranjan Pujari and 5T Chairman VK Pandian were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Worth mentioning, the Central Government had in 2020 approved the establishment of the medical college & hospital in the district.

The newly-inaugurated facility is expected to cater to the healthcare needs of the people of the region.

