Seven arrested for bike theft in Bargarh’s Sohela

Sohela: Police arrested seven persons on Wednesday on the charge of stealing motorcycles during Durga Puja at Sohela in Bargarh district and seized the stolen bike from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saurabh Singh (20), Uttam Meher (28), Sujit Meher (21) Ganesh Singh (20), Babulal Bhue (23), Minketan alias Mithun Bhue (22) and Khedu alias Sushant Bhaisal (19) of Chittakhai village.

According to sources, bike thefts were reported from Luhurachati and Sohela under the Sohela police station during Durga Puja.

Raghunath Sahu of Kanaga village had parked his bike near Shukru Hotel on the National Highway on the evening of 21st October and had gone for darshan. But, when he returned, he found his bike missing and he lodged a written complaint with the Sohela police station.

On the basis of the complaint, police investigated the incident and apprehended a suspect, identified as Saurabh of Luhurachati. During interrogation at the police station, he revealed that he along with other youths had stolen the bikes.

Following this, the police raided the house of the above youth and seized, two pulsar bikes, another bike used during the theft and one mobile phone.

In this regard, a case (220/23) under Sections 379/34 of the IPC has been registered in Sohela police station and the accused persons have been forwarded to the court.