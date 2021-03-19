Jeweller ‘Kidnapped’ In Balasore

Balasore: A jeweller was allegedly kidnapped by his customer at Dandaharipur village under Soro police limits in Balasore district today.

The victim has been identified as Prahlad Mallick, owner of Shubham Jewellery located at Belada Chhak.

According to sources, Prahllad got a call from one of his customers, Sumanta Kumar Mallick of Dandharipur, who asked him to visit his house as he wanted to buy some gold ornaments.

Following this, Prahlad immediately left for Samanta’s house with 40 grams of gold ornaments on his motorcycle in the morning.

As he did not return till late at night, his family members tried to contact him but his phone was switched off. With no option left, Prahlad’s family members lodged a complaint with the Soro police station.

On the basis of the FIR, police registered a case and launched a probe in this regard.