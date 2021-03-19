Commissionerate Police Issues Guidelines For Dola Melan, Holi

Cuttack: In view of the resurgence in COVID-19 positive cases, the Commissionerate Police has issued strict guidelines for Dola Melan and Holi celebrations in the millennium city of Cuttack.

All the Inspectors-in-charge have been asked to instruct the organisers of Dola Melan to strictly follow the guidelines and take appropriate steps to prevent public gathering and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, read a notification issued by the Cuttack DCP.

As per the guidelines, all the rituals of Dola Melan will be organised in a low key manner and not more than 200 people will be allowed to gather in the melan ground. Besides, in each Bimana, not more than 10 persons including carriers, priest, ghantua, light man will be allowed.

Here are some other guidelines issues by the Twin City police:-

No procession with musical instruments, lighting and crowd shall be allowed/ permitted from the village to the melan ground.

No use of music, loudspeaker shall be allowed/ permitted at the melan ground.

No one shall carry lathi/ stick with them.

No cultural function shall allowed/ permitted during Dola Melan.

No meena bazaar/ stall shall be installed near the place of melan ground.

The function shall be organised in a limited time and not throughout the night.

Dola melan will be organized in Cuttack UPD with from March 23rd and the festival of colour “Holi” will be celebrated on March 29th. Though in previous years it was celebrated in pump and grandeur, but this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent its further spreading, the state government has decided to observe the festivals in a low key manner as per the prevailing guidelines.