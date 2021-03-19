Easy-To-Find Ingredients To Treat Fungal Infections

Bhubaneswar: Fungal infection, also known as onychomycosis, occurs due to low hygiene levels, humidity, and pollution. One can suffer from skin fungus, in various regions of the body, ranging from toenail fungus to oral thrush. These infections are usually treated with over counter medication. The infection causes inflammation, redness, and at times crumbling of the dermis.

These easy-to-find ingredients are a great help when treating less serious fungal infections at home.

Eat Yogurt and Probiotics

Yogurt and other probiotics have an ample amount of good bacteria that help stave off many fungal infections. These fight off microbes that cause these infections. Fermented foods are another excellent source of probiotics. If these are not helping, you could use probiotic supplements that have more concentrated dosages of the good bacteria. Read more on the health benefits of yogurt.

Wash with Soap and Water

Clean the affected area with soap and water twice daily before you apply any home remedies or any other medication. This will control the spread of infection.

Use Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antifungal properties. You could mix two tablespoons in warm water and drink it up or dip a cotton ball in it and dab over your skin. Doing this thrice a day should produce beneficial results.

Use Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is naturally antifungal and antibacterial. Mix it with any carrier oil like coconut oil or olive oil and dab over the infected area about three to four times a day. This is one of the most effective home remedies to treat fungal infections.

Use Coconut Oil

In its unheated form, even coconut oil works as a potent antifungal agent. Applying it over the skin makes it a good, safe topical medicine. Since it is easy on the skin, it is also useful to treat scalp ringworm. Use over the skin three times a day.

Use Turmeric

Turmeric is a potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory spice. Mix with a little water and apply over the infected area. To get benefits in the internal body environment, mix with warm water, or have turmeric tea.

Use Aloe Vera

One of the most time-tested natural remedies to cure any skin infection is aloe vera. It not only treats the infection but also soothes and repairs skin damage.

Neem Leaves

Neem leaves have effective antifungal properties and are extremely good for the skin. Washing the infected area with neem water helps in treating fungal infections. To make neem water, boil neem leaves in water for 2 to 3 minutes.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is useful in fungal infections like athlete Foot. Applying baking soda powder on our feet and the inside of our shoes helps to absorb moisture and sweat. It thus prevents the infection from spreading.