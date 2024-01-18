‘Jawan’ And ‘Pathaan’ Earn Multiple Nominations In ‘Vulture 2023 Annual Stunt Awards’

Shah Rukh Khan has truly ruled over 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Be the hearts of the masses to the box office, the superstar has set examples of its success like no one ever did. While he has been making waves with his magnificent triumphs over the years, now his films, Jawan and Pathaan have earned multiple nominations in Vulture’s 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.

Enjoying widespread acclaim nationally and internationally, these nominations position Shah Rukh Khan’s projects along with films like Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, highlighting the global impact of his cinematic endeavours.

While SRK’s Jawan receives a nomination in the categories of Best Stunt in an Action Film & Best Vehicular Stunt respectively for (The Highway Chase)

Pathaan is nominated for Best Aerial Stunt (The Jet-Pack Fight)

Both films, Jawan and Pathaan, also got nominations in the overall Best Film category.

This is indeed solidifying Shah Rukh Khan’s position as a global superstar. During his year along with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, SRK’s contributions have amounted to a massive 2600 Cr, contributing to Bollywood’s earnings. With his phenomenal victory over the year, SRK is leaving no stone unturned to take India on the global map.