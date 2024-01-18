3 Soldiers Killed In Landmine Explosion Near LOC In J&K’s Nowshera

Srinagar: Three soldiers were killed in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera district, Army sources on Thursday.

Earlier, speaking on the security situation in the region, the Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said that the area of Rajouri-Poonch has been witnessing increased terrorist activities.

Since June 2023, incidents of violence have been on a rise in the Rajouri-Poonch sector as terrorists continue to operate from the Pir Panjal mountain range.

“The situation and terrorist activities in Rajouri and Poonch in the last 5-6 months have been an issue of concern to us,” Pande said.

“Before 2003, terrorism in that area was eradicated, and peace was there till 2017, 2018. But now, because of the situation normalising in the Valley, our adversaries are active there,” he added.