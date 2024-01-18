‘Apurva’ Emerges As One Of The Top Most-Liked And Most-Watched Hindi Film In Ormax Report

Tara Sutaria has left an indelible mark with her powerful performance as Apurva in the recent OTT release carrying the same name. The film, which showcases Sutaria’s versatility as an actor, has not only impressed audiences but has also earned a coveted spot on Ormax Media’s Streaming Originals Report 2023. According to the report, ‘Apurva’ has claimed the throne as both the Most-Liked and Most-Watched Hindi film in the mentioned category.

The Ormax Media report, known for its comprehensive analysis of audience preferences and streaming trends, serves as a testament to Tara Sutaria’s prolific delivery in her OTT debut. The film’s inclusion at the top of the charts reflects the audience’s appreciation for Sutaria’s nuanced portrayal of Apurva and the film’s compelling narrative.

Taking to social media, an elated Tara Sutaria shared her reaction to the news, expressing gratitude, she says “So proud of our films journey and the love we continue to receive.

Elated 🙂

#Apurva”

As Tara Sutaria continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen brilliance, Apurva emerges not just as a film but as a streaming sensation, affirming Sutaria’s ability to leave an indomitable impression as an actress.