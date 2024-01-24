IU And BTS’ V Show Heartbreaking Love Story In ‘Love Wins All’ MV

Seoul: The most awaited music video of the song ‘Love Wins All’ starring IU and BTS’s V has been released and their fans are going gaga over it.

Directed by “Concrete Utopia” director Um Tae Hwa, the haunting music video also features BTS’s V. The five-and-a-half minute video is a heartbreaking story of a couple on the run in their bid to survive in a post-apocalyptic future.

Bringing together two of the most talented and popular stars in K Pop, the music video which is like a short film packs in a strong and emotional message.

IU known for her poetic and moving lyrics once again brings to the fore her artistry which strikes an emotive chord with the listener and viewer.

The video starts with the image of a couple( IU and V) their faces bloodied, on the run from a mammoth object, which seems like a concrete square. As they take refuge in an abandoned building they encounter a pile of clothes, a sign that the end is near.