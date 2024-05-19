Southwest Monsoon Onset Over Nicobar Islands, Likely to Touch Odisha by June 15: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Nicobar Islands and South Andaman sea, South Bay of Bengal, Maldives & Comorin area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday (May 19).

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center, said the Monsoon is likely to hit Odisha by June 15 but for now, the temperature will be 2 to 3°C above normal till May 21.

The Interior and Western Odisha would experience high temperatures as the humidity is high in the coastal area, resulting in hot and humid conditions. In the meanwhile some parts of the south coast would experience nor’wester, Mohanty added.

As per the IMD “There has been widespread rainfall over the Nicobar Islands during the past 24 hours. Considering all the above-satisfied conditions, southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Maldives and Comorin area, some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea”.

The Met department has issued a ‘yellow’ warning over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands till May 22.

“The strength of westerly winds measured in the lower tropospheric levels (up to 3 km) increased to about 20 knots. The southwesterly winds prevailed up to the height of 4.5 km above the mean sea level over the region. With increase in cloudiness, the Outgoing Longwave Radiation(OLR) over the area is <200 watts/ square meter” said the IMD.

The IMD has forecast that the monsoon will advance over Kerala on May 31. According to the rainfall prediction, India’s seasonal rainfall is expected to be 106 per cent of the Log Period Average (880mm for 1971 – 2020 average).

Last year on June 8, with a 7 day delay, it reached India’s Kerala coast and later it reached Odisha on June 22. However, this time, various weather models have estimated that the monsoon will touch the Indian mainland including Odisha between normal times.

Normally, if no cyclone or low pressure occurs after the monsoon enters the Andaman Sea, then the possibility of an advanced monsoon is supposed to touch Kerala and Odisha.

Mohanty said that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the southwest region of the Bay of Bengal by the May 22. It is likely to move northeast at the primary stage and it is unlikely it would form a cyclone.

Also Read: No Prediction Made For Cyclone: Bhubaneswar IMD Director