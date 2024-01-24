First Special Screening Of ‘Fighter’ To Be Held For IAF Officers In Delhi, To Whom The Film Is Dedicated!

Well packed with a solid punch adrenaline-pumping action and a sheer feeling of patriotism, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is all set to land in the theatres across the nation tomorrow. The trailer has shown that the film is going to be a salute to our brave IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their relentless courage and devotion towards the nation with sheer pride. Well, keeping this in consideration, a first special screening of Fighter will be held in Delhi by team Fighter to show the film to whom it is been dedicated, our IAF officers.

The lead cast Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone along with director Siddharth Anand are all set to jet off to Delhi. The first special screening of the film will be held in Delhi by the team at Chanakyapuri, Delhi where our brave Indian Air Force officers will watch the film. It’s indeed worth remarking that as Fighter perfectly encapsulates the valour and sacrifice of our brave Air Warriors, it has been shown to the IAF officers of our nation.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theatres on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.