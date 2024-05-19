CM Naveen’s Roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Monday; Commissionerate Police Releases Traffic Advisory

Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party supremo is going to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Monday, seeking votes from the public for upcoming general elections.

The CM will make a road show inside the city from Punama Gate Flyover, Palaspalli to Ekamra Square via BDA Colony Square, Sundarpada Hata, Pokhariput Square, Prameya Square, Siripur Chhak, Ganga Nagar Square, Rajendra Vihar near Ekamra Square tomorrow.

Ensuring better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of the general public, the Commissionerate Police today issued a traffic advisory.

1. No vehicles are allowed to ply from Punama Gate Flyover, Palaspalli to Ekamra Square via BDA Colony Square, Sundarpada Hata, Pokhariput Square, Prameya Square, Siripur Chhak, Ganga Nagar Square, Rajendra Vihar near Ekamra Square on 20.05.2024 from 4 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

2. Vehicles are not allowed to ply from Khandagiri Square towards Jagamara square and from Delta square towards City Women’s College Square on 20.05.2024 from 4 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

3. Vehicles coming from lane/by Lane are not allowed to avail the above-mentioned roads from Punama Gate Flyover, Palaspalli to Ekamra Square on the above date and time.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police has requested the public to plan their route accordingly.

Notably, last Thursday, the CM held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. The BJD has again organised another roadshow on Monday. Similarly, PM Modi will conduct a roadshow in Puri on Monday. While both the PM and CM will remain busy in roadshows, Odisha is set to conduct its second phase of elections across the state on Monday.