Itel Vision 2S Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Itel has recently launched the latest smartphone Itel Vision 2S in India. The phone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system and has an HD + resolution screen. It comes with a large 5,000mAh battery that claims to provide users with 24 days of standby time and 25 hours of talk time. Itel Vision 2S is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and comes with 32GB of internal storage. It was launched in three color options.

Itel Vision 2S Price In India, Sale

The new Itel Vision 2S is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option alone. The handset is available in three gradient tones such as Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue. It also comes with an exclusive VIP offer where consumers can get free replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase without paying a service fee.

Itel Vision 2S Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Itel Vision 2S runs Android 11 (Go Edition). It features a 6.52-inch (720 x 1600-pixel) IPS HD + display with 2.5D curved glass protection, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 269 PPI pixel density, and aspect ratio 20: 9 image. The phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed at 32 GB.

The Itel Vision 2S has a dual-camera setup with an 8-megapixel main sensor and an associated VGA sensor. It also comes with a 5 megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop style notch.

Itel Vision 2S packs a 5000mAh battery that claims to offer users 24 days of standby and 25 hours of talk time. The phone also comes with two security features such as face unlocks and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors onboard include the G-sensor and the proximity sensor. The Itel Vision 2S has two SIM slots (Nano + Nano) and measures 166 x 76.3 x 8.9 mm.