Casper Ruud wins third Geneva title

Casper Ruud clinched his third Geneva title on Saturday by defeating Tomas Machac, who had previously defeated Novak Djokovic.

The Norwegian, currently ranked seventh in the world, emerged victorious over the 44th-ranked Czech player with a score of 7-5, 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 47 minutes.

The moment @CasperRuud98 completed the hat trick in Geneva after a 7-5 6-3 victory over Machac.@genevaopen | #ATPGVA pic.twitter.com/UWH8YdgoFf — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 25, 2024

As the second seed, Ruud has excelled on the clay courts of Parc des Eaux-Vives, having previously won the Geneva title in 2021 and 2022.

Ruud’s second match of the day saw him triumph over Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, who was in good form, with a score of 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a thrilling semi-final.

The match between Ruud and Cobolli, who is at a career-high ranking of 56, was initially scheduled for Friday evening but was postponed due to persistent rain.

A 12-time tour-level titlist, Ruud leads the ATP Tour with 34 wins this season.