Nine Children Among 24 Killed As Fire Razes Gaming Zone In Gujarat’s Rajkot

At least 24 people, including 9 children, died after a massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Saturday.

Several people are feared trapped after the entire facility at the TRP Game Zone was engulfed in flames.

Four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene to bring the blaze under control and initiate a rescue operation. Efforts to control the fire and rescue any trapped individuals are underway.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava confirmed that around 20 bodies have been recovered.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the authorities have been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the incident and said that the administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep grief over the Rajkot fire tragedy.