Acer Debuts Carbon-Neutral Aspire Vero 16 with Latest Intel Core Ultra Processors

India: Acer announced new additions to its Aspire laptop line, showcasing an extensive range of performance and design options to support everyday computing needs.

The Aspire Vero 16 is the latest from its Vero product line, powered by the new Intel®Core™Ultra processors with Intel AI Boost and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility Acer has committed to carbon neutrality for the Aspire Vero 16, following international standards for carbon footprint calculation and carbon neutrality. Actions are taken at each stage of the device lifecycle to minimize its carbon footprint, and then, high-quality carbon credits will be applied to attain carbon neutrality. The Intel Evo Edition laptop has increased the usage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials on the chassis, doubling that of the 2021 model, to combine eco-innovation and premium PC experiences on the device.

The new Acer Aspire Go 15 and the Aspire Go 14 laptops aim to support home users and families’ day-to-day usage. The Aspire Go laptops feature up to Intel Core i3 N-Series processors, boosted memory capacity, full-function peripherals, and Acer PurifiedVoice™ technology, while the Aspire Go 14 also includes an AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processor option. For added flexibility, new Aspire devices come with the latest AI-powered technology; an intelligent AI companion with Copilot in Windows and quick access via a dedicated Copilot key, along with Acer PurifiedVoice for clear-cut conference calls.

Aspire Vero 16: Carbon Neutral AI PC with Phenomenal Performance

Combining a new design and the latest collaboration features, the Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P)is made for those who are looking for an eco-conscious choice without sacrificing performance. Engineered to do more, the Intel Evo Edition is powered with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel AI Boost to deliver premium PC experiences, supercharged productivity, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 10.5 hours[8]on a single charge. Shipped with Copilot in Windows, it utilizes the application’s centralized generative AI to intelligently assist users in navigating across their devices with ease, helping save time and effort when working, creating, or playing. Crystal-clear video and audio are delivered on the AI PC’s 1440p QHD webcam with AI-assisted Acer Purified Voice to stay clear of unwanted noise when conferencing. The Windows 11 laptop is also equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory which supports up to 2 TB dual PCIe Gen 4 SSD of upgradable storage.

Users will appreciate the simplicity of the Aspire Vero 16’s new eco-chic design with its smoothened surface, finished off with the iconic Cobblestone Gray color. The tactile chassis’ texture contains no volatile organic compounds, paint, or additives, and is made with 60% PCR material, resulting in less CO 2 emissions during production. The Aspire Vero 16’s eco-friendly features are topped off with an OceanGlass™ touchpad, made with ocean-bound plastic, is shipped in 100% recycled packaging, and comes with EPEAT Gold registration, making it a great choice for users who want to do their part for the environment.

Ensuring user experiences are not compromised, the Aspire Vero 16 comes with a range of features to elevate collaboration and support varied lifestyles. The device’s16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and thin bezels is great for work or entertainment purposes as it covers 100% of the sRGB colour space and is available with a WUXGA touchscreen option. Users can stream, work, and connect effortlessly in any location with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility and a selection of vital connectivity features such as Bluetooth LE Audio, two USB Type-C ports(Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4), and an HDMI 2.1 port. The Aspire Vero 16 also comes with a host of intelligent applications including the AcerSense™ app to manage the laptop battery consumption, power-saving, and performance modes, while Intel Unison 2.0 integrates different devices and operating systems in a single screen for seamless productivity.

Aspire Go Laptops: Accessible and User-Friendly

The new Aspire Go laptops are well-rounded devices for home use, families, and students who look for great value and performance, with all the essentials needed to stay connected and productive. The Aspire Go15 (AG15-31P) and Aspire Go 14 (AG14-31P) models are powered by up toIntel Core i3 N-Series processors, while the Aspire Go 14(AG14-21P) can also be equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors to provide responsive performance, coupled with up to 10 hours of battery life across all models.Each model also comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen3 SSD for sufficient storage space to save images, videos, and files.

With narrow bezel designs and up to 16:10 aspect ratios, the Aspire Go laptops offer large viewing spaces and high-resolution visuals on the Aspire Go 14’s WUXGA panel and the Aspire Go 15’s FHD display. The devices are also integrated with Copilot in Windows, offering greater usability and assistance to users when performing tasks and utilizing applications on their devices with a single click of the dedicated Copilot key. Video calls on the devices are also enhanced with Acer’s TNR solution for better image clarity, even in low-light conditions, while Acer Purified Voice AI Noise Reduction and dual digital microphones ensure voices are captured with precision. AcerSense is the go-to when optimizing storage space and monitoring applications, while Wi-Fi 6 connectivity helps minimize buffering when video calling and streaming movies.

All new Aspire Go models also feature Acer BlueLightShield™ to help protect the eyes during extended viewing periods. The Aspire Go 15 and Aspire Go 14 also boast several eco-friendly features as they incorporate recyclable materials in their cover and packaging and come with Energy Star and EPEAT Silver registration.

Price and Availability

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P)will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 749.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR1,199.

The Acer Aspire Go 15 (AG15-31P)will be available in North America in February, starting at USD 249.99, and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 529.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 (Intel processor)(AG14-31P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 249.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 549.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 (AMD processor) (AG14-21P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 379.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 649.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.