BJP Khordha MLA Candidate Prasanta Jagadev Detained For Vandalising EVM

Khurda: BJP Khordha MLA candidate Prasanta Kumar Jagadev has been reportedly detained by Bolagarh Police for allegedly vandalising an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and assaulting a presiding officer at booth number 114 – Kaunripatna near Rajasunakhla in Begunia assembly constituency.

According to reports, Jagadev barged into the booth while people were standing in a queue for voting. The BJP MLA Candidate then vandalized the EVM and thrashed the presiding officer for protesting. He also hurled abuses at the voters standing in a queue to exercise their franchise

Sources said, Jagadev was trying to flee the scene in a car, in which BJP Bhubaneswar MP Candidate Aparajita Sarangi was present, when the police intercepted the vehicle.

The cops then detained Jagadev at Bolgarh police station for interrogation regarding the incident.

Reportedly, Jagadev has demanded that the police should inspect the CCTV camera footage of Kaunripatna booth.