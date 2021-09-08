Youth Attempts Suicide Outside Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: A youth on Wednesday allegedly made a suicide bid in front of the Odisha Assembly alleging medical negligence at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The youth has been identified as Dusmanta Das of Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur district.

Reportedly, the youth attempted to commit suicide by slitting his wrist and consuming poison. However, he was rescued and rushed to a hospital in the State capital in critical condition.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)