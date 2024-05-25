Odisha Records 71% Voter Turnout In 3rd Phase Polling

Bhubaneswar: The third phase of polling in Odisha concluded with approximately 71% (70.99%) voter turnout recorded till 11.45 pm on Saturday. The voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm for 42 assembly seats under 6 parliamentary seats.

Approximate voter turnout for Odisha Phase -III SGE 2024 at the close of the poll (excluding postal ballots) is about 71%.@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @IPR_Odisha @dd_odia — CEO Odisha (@OdishaCeo) May 25, 2024

As per the data provided by ECI, among the six parliamentary constituencies (PC) Sambalpur recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.63% while the capital Bhubaneswar PC recorded only 62%. The voter turnout at the other four PCs was recorded as for Cuttack 67.36%, Dhenkanal 73.69%, Keonjhar 73.30%, Puri 73.81%.

Similarly, voting was held in constituencies of 10 districts. Angul registered the highest voter turnout at 81.23% and Khurda registered the lowest at 63.14%. Among other districts, Nayagarh recorded a turnout at 76.3%, Cuttack 65.69%, Deogarh 71.84%, Dhenkanal 70.71%, Keonjhar 73.45%, Mayurbhanj 72.25%, Puri 73.98% and Sambalpur 74.14%.

Among the 42 assembly constituencies, Athamallik recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.42% and Bhubaneswar North recorded the lowest at 51%.

During the third phase of polling in the state, citizens cast their votes at 10,515 polling booths across six parliamentary constituencies. There are a total of 383 MLA candidates, including 339 male and 44 female candidates. Additionally, 64 individuals are contesting for the position of Member of Parliament, comprising 55 male candidates and 9 female candidates.

With the conclusion of the third phase of elections in Odisha, polling has been now completed in 15 Lok Sabha seats and 105 assembly seats. Another 6 Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats will go to elections on June 1.

Voting in the majority of assembly seats required to form the government in the state has ended and the people of Odisha have already decided who will be the MLAs in 105 seats out of 147. After voting in the remaining 42 assembly seats on June 1, the results of all 147 seats will be announced only on June 4.

Out of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies which are going to vote in the last phase i.e. on June 1, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. On June 1, voting will also be held in the 42 assembly constituencies- Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangriposhi, Udala, Badasahi, Baripada, Morada, Jaleshwar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilagiri, Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandbali, Binjharpur, Bari, Badachana, Dharamshala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda, Niali, Salepur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapada, Aul, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Paradip, Tirtol, Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur and Nimapada.

Today also the general elections Phase 6 held across the country. Where 58 PCs from 8 states were involved. In the whole nation, West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 79.96% whereas the politically most hyped state Uttar Pradesh recorded only 54.03%, which is even lower than Jammu & Kashmir which recorded 54.46%. the overall voter turnout by 11.45 pm recorded for the general election phase 6 is at 61.68%.