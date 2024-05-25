Woman polling official dies
Woman polling official dies while on duty in Cuttack; CEO announces Rs 15L ex-gratia

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Cuttack: An on-duty woman polling official, posted at Hadibandu Nodal School booth number 114 of Barbati-Cuttack assembly constituency, died after being taken ill while the voting was underway for third phase of elections in Odisha.

The deceased, identified as Sujata Mitra (51) of Bangali Sahi, was a teacher in a government primary school at Bakharabad in Cuttack.

According to reports, Mitra was taken ill at around 4.45 pm while the voting process was underway. She was immediately taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors pronounced her dead.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Odisha, Mr Nikunja Bihari Dhal expressed deep grief over the demise of the woman polling official. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of the late Mitra and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

According to the announcement of the Election Commission of India, an additional financial aid of Rs. 15 lakhs will be given to the family of late Mitra, said Mr Dhal.

