Deep Depression over BoB intensifies into Cyclonic Storm “Remal”

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northward with a speed

of 12 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”), the IMD informed on Saturday night.

“The system lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 25th May 2024 over the North & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 360km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 390 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal), the India Meteorological Department informed.

It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 26th May morning over North Bay of Bengal and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by the 26th May midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph, the IMD warned.

Heavy Rainfall Warning:

(a) West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal and eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh on 26th & 27th with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 20 cm) over these districts on 26th May. The peak rainfall activity is likely during noon of 26th to noon of 27th May.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 27th and 28th May.

(b) Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over North Coastal Odisha on 25th & 26th May.

Wind Warning:

(a) Bay of Bengal:

Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over central Bay of Bengal till morning of 26th May and decrease thereafter becoming Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph till morning of 27th May.

Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph prevailing over North Bay of Bengal is likely to increase becoming 95-105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph from early morning and 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph from noon till midnight of 26th May.

It is likely decrease thereafter becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph by morning on 27th May and squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by evening of 27th May.

(b) Along & off Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts:

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Bangladesh and West Bengal & adjoining North Odisha coasts from tonight.

It is likely to increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from morning of 26th May and 100-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph along & off Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts from evening of 26th May till early morning of 27th May. It is likely decrease thereafter to become 60-70 kmph gusting to 80kmph by afternoon and squally wind 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by night of 27 th May.

May. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to commence over Howrah, Hoogly, Kolkata and East Medinipur districts from evening of 26th May. It will increase gradually becoming Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph over these districts during night of 26th May except East Medinipur where the wind speed may reach up to 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph during the same period.

(c) Along & off Odisha coasts:

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail till 27th May morning

Storm surge warning:

Storm surge of about 1 meter height above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of coastal West Bengal and 3-4 m above astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of coastal Bangladesh around the time of landfall.

Sea condition warning:

(a) Central and North Bay of Bengal:

Very rough to high sea condition is likely to prevail over central Bay of Bengal on 25th May & 26th May and High to Very High over North Bay of Bengal from 25th evening till 27th May morning.

(b) Along & off Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts

Rough to very rough sea condition is prevailing along & off Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts. It would become high to very high along & off Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts from 26th morning onwards till 27th May morning.

(c) Along & off North Odisha coast:

Rough to very rough sea condition is likely along & off North Odisha coast till 27th May morning.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea till 27th May, central Bay of Bengal till 26th May and North Bay of Bengal from 25th May till 27th May. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast.