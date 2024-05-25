PV Sindhu storms into Malaysia Masters 2024 FINAL after stunning win over Ongbamrungphan

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the Malaysia Masters 2024 badminton women’s singles final after a dominant win over top-seeded Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Sindhu defeated World No. 20 Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in one hour and 28 minutes match.

In the final, Sindhu, 15th in the latest badminton world rankings, will face the People’s Republic of China’s second seed Wang Zhi Yi.

Incidentally, Sindhu had defeated Wang Zhi Yi in the final to claim her last BWF World Tour title back in Singapore Open 2022.