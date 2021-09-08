Man Hangs Self After Killing Wife, Son In Berhampur

Berhampur: A man committed suicide by hanging himself after allegedly killing his wife and a 10-month-old son. The incident was reported from Putabgarh village under Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased were identified as Sujan Pradhan, his wife, and son.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and recovered the body from the closed house.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary reports suggest that the man reportedly committed the crime following a family dispute.

Sources said, Sujan firstly killed his son by strangulating him and then slit his wife’s throat and later hang himself to death.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources added.