MediaTek, Nvidia Collab To Power Next-Gen AI-Enabled Vehicles

Global Semiconductor firm, MediaTek has announced collaboration with Nvidia to create an international hub for the automotive industry. The goal of the partnership is to design advanced intelligent vehicles that are always connected and utilise cutting-edge technologies such as AI, computing and connectivity.

MediaTek has also reiterated its commitment to several other technologies, including 5G, generative AI, satellite connectivity and cloud computing. The company has developed a suite of innovative automotive solutions under the banner of MediaTek Dimensity Auto, which includes offerings such as Dimensity Auto Cockpit and Dimensity Auto Drive.

The company is also planning to create an edge computing ecosystem to accelerate AI application development across a range of devices.

“As we look forward to the next five years, we are excited to dive deeper into next-gen technology advancements to drive leadership in the Generative AI era. Our latest innovations indicate our commitment to powering incredible experiences across our diverse technology portfolio,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

“For any electronics device, we believe that personalized experiences are going be the real differentiator for consumers going forward. That means deeper integration of advanced technologies leveraging Artificial intelligence leading to a seamless, reliable, and personalized experience with a relentless focus on Ultra-fast connectivity. Hence, companies like MediaTek are well positioned in this space, as the tech industry shifts its focus from smart connected devices to smartly connected devices,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.