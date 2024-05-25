Two Brothers Sustain Bullet Injuries Inside Cashew Forest In Ganjam

Buguda/Bhanjnagar: Two persons were seriously injured after sustaining bullet wounds inside a cashew forest near Pokasunga village of Karasingi Panchayat within Buguda police station limits of Ganjam district.

The injured persons, both brothers were immediately admitted to Buguda Hospital with the help of locals, while after first aid both of them were shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur.

According to sources, Poksunga village, located in the forest area of Buguda block, is a tribal-dominated village. Two brothers Abakash Jani (21) and Raghunath Jani (26) of this village were roaming inside the cashew forest near the village on Saturday when both sustained bullet injuries at around 2 pm. The family members have lodged a written complaint with Buguda police station regarding the incident.

In the meanwhile, Bhanjanagar SDPO Sujit Kumar Nayak reached the scene with Buguda police and assessed the ground situation. However, according to SDPO’s information, they suspect that two brothers were carrying country-made firearms for hunting animals in the cashew forest, and it may have accidentally gone off hitting their thighs and knees. However, since no country-made firearms were found at the scene, the police have widened their search and investigation.

According to Bhanjanagar SDPO, the wounds the brothers-duo sustained indicate that the bullets have been fired from country-made firearms. However, the actual incident will come to the fore after the victims recover.

“It is suspected that the bullet may have hit them while they were shooting animals, or they may have accidentally fired while carrying country-made guns for hunting in the cashew forest.,” SDPO Nayak added.