Indonesia Landslide: 19 Dead, 2 Missing in Sulawesi Province

A landslide in central Indonesia resulted in death of 19 people and two more are missing, local authorities said on Sunday. The victims and two survivors were evacuated from two affected villages in Tana Toraja regency, South Sulawesi province on Saturday evening, as reported by Sulaiman Malia, the head of the local disaster agency.

“There have been 19 fatalities, with 4 deaths in South Makale and 15 others in Makale villages,” Malia informed on Sunday. The search for the other victims is ongoing, with two individuals still reported missing, presumably buried under the landslide debris.

Tana Toraja and its surrounding areas have been continuously hit by heavy rainfall over the past few days, which has led to soil erosion in residential areas located on mountain slopes. This has resulted in landslides that have buried residents’ homes.

Indonesia is a country that experiences landslides and floods during the rainy season. These natural disasters have become worse in some areas due to deforestation. Last month, there were flash floods and landslides on Sumatra island that claimed at least 30 lives and many people are still missing. The heavy rain caused severe damage in some parts of the country.

In December, a landslide and flooding near Lake Toba on Sumatra swept away dozens of houses and destroyed a hotel, resulting in at least two fatalities.