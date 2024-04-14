37 Persons Booked For Drunken Driving In City, Vehicles Including SUVs Impounded

Bhubaneswar: Under the Safe City Drive, the Traffic Police seized 37 vehicles and detained the 37 drivers for drunken driving while checking was underway of suspected vehicles and persons throughout Saturday night in Bhubaneswar.

DCP Traffic PK Rout along with ACP Traffic Jayant Kumar Dora, IIC Traffic PS 1, IIC Traffic PS 2 and 3 platoons of force conducted checks against Drunken Driving in night hours.

Of the 37 seized vehicles, 35 are four-wheelers and 2 are two-wheelers. Traffic PS 1 seized 13 four-wheelers and 1 two-wheeler while Traffic PS 2 seized 24 four-wheelers and 1- two wheeler. In this drive, vehicles like Range Rover, Mahindra Thar, Honda City, Maruti SX 4, MG, Maruti Ciaz, Hudai Verena, Tata Nexon etc have been seized by the traffic cops.

“A total of 37 cases have been filed against the drunk drivers and cases will be submitted in court. The drunk drivers have to release the vehicles from the court. The police have recommended to RTO for suspension of the Driving License. Police will continue its zero tolerance on drunken driving with a motto to reduce accidents and curb anti-social activities,” the Traffic Police said.