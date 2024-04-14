Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 faces censorship trial before release! Details inside

The recently released trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 offered the audience a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet.

As the trailer showed, the film will have many shocking and explicitly bold scenes, igniting chatter among the audience. In a recent exciting update, the film has now sparked discussion at the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to sources, “The jury members have asked for the removal of some dialogues considered abusive by the CBFC. Additionally, they have requested the addition of a disclaimer regarding Section 377 for the audience, in the context of Kullu’s story in the film. Respecting the decisions and changes demanded by the CBFC, the makers have now applied for the 33A Certificate, and the necessary changes have been made.”

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is set to be released on April 19, 2024.