India’s SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 has ‘no legal value’: Pakistan

Pakistan has said that the Supreme Court of India’s decision upholding the repeal of Article 370 has “no legal value,” claiming that international law does not recognise New Delhi’s “unilateral and illegal actions”.

“International law doesn’t recognise India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019. The judicial endorsement by the Indian Supreme Court has no legal value. Kashmiris have an inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” stated Pakistan’s caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in a post on X.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif criticised the Supreme Court’s verdict, labelling it a “biased decision”.

Sharif accused the Indian Supreme Court of violating international laws by going against United Nations resolutions. He asserted that the court betrayed the sacrifice of millions of Kashmiris and predicted that the “freedom movement” in Kashmir would intensify, with no reduction in the struggle.

Tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly concerning the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, have been a recurring challenge. The situation worsened after India’s abrogation of Article 370, leading to Pakistan expelling the Indian envoy and downgrading trade ties.