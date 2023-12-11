Retired Superintendent of OSWC in Bolangir Gets 1-Yr RI in DA Case

Bolangir: The Vigilance Special Judge in Bolangir today convicted the retired Superintendent of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation at Malmunda in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) Case and sentenced him to 1 year of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

Ananda Chandra Behera, Ex-Superintendent (Retired), OSWC, Malmunda, Bolangir, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case (vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir TR No.104/2007 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988) for possession of disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance court today convicted Behera and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs. 2 Lakhs and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence (U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988).

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Ananda Chandra Behera, Ex-Superintendent (Retired) following his conviction.

Umesh Chandra Panda, Ex-Supdt. of Police, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division investigated the case and Jayakrishna Sahu, Spl. P.P., Vigilance, Bolangir conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.