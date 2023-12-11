Indian Hockey Teams leave for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams flew today from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, to participate in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, which will take place in Valencia, Spain, from 15th December to 22nd December.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will take on host, Spain, in the first game of the Tournament on 15th December and go on to battle against Belgium on 16th December, Germany on 19th December, and Ireland in their last match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on 21st December.

Similarly, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will face hosts, Spain in the first match on 15th December, followed by a contest against Belgium on 16th December, Germany on 19th December, and France on 20th December to end their 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 campaign.

Before jumping on the flight to Valencia, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita said, “The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 will give us invaluable exposure against some of the top hockey teams in the world ahead of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024 next month. Going into the tournament we aim to make sure that we address all the chinks in our armour and play to the best of our abilities.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh also expressed the significance of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, saying, “We are currently ranked third in the world but we will strive to climb further up the ladder, in line with our ambitions ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. To do that we must test our mettle against the tough teams coming to Valencia and ensure we come out on top. It will be a great experience and the team is eager to begin the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023.”