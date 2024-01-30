India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup: Musheer, Pandey Guide IND to Big Win in Super Six Opener

India had a fantastic start to their Super Six at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, as they defeated New Zealand by 214 runs at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, New Zealand decided to bowl first. India had a slow start as opener Arshin Kulkarni was dismissed early, but Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan worked together to steady the innings. Musheer scored a century, but after his dismissal, the tailenders failed to make an impact, and India finished with a score of 295/8 in 50 overs.

In response, New Zealand was bowled out for just 81 runs in 28.1 overs, with Saumy Pandey taking four wickets and Raj Limbani and Musheer Khan taking two each.

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 entered the business stage as Super Six kicks off

With the preliminary group games out of the way, 12 teams remain in contention for the U19 Cricket World Cup trophy. The Super Six stage started today.

India beat New Zealand by a comfortable margin of 214 runs in Bloemfontein to boost their semi-final chances.

On the other hand, intriguing contests were panning out in Kimberley, where Sri Lanka had fought back with the ball, and Potchefstroom, where Pakistan had lost crucial wickets right before the death overs.