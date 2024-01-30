Lingaraj Leprosy Colony
Odisha CM Inaugurates Lingaraj Leprosy Colony In Palash Palli

National Anti Leprosy Day 2024!

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Anti Leprosy Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the newly constructed Lingaraj Leprosy Colony at Palash Palli today.

The colony has 31 houses and 94 beneficiaries have benefited from this project and all are included in the Madhubabu Pension Yojana. Also, a medical team visits them every week to provide health care.

For their convenience, they are provided with various equipment like dressing kits, shoes and tricycles.

