Acer Swift Go 14 AI-Ready Laptop Priced at Rs 84,999 on Flipkart

Bangalore: Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC industry, has unveiled its first AI-ready laptop, the Swift Go 14, in India, showcasing a dedication to cutting-edge technology. The new Swift Go 14 comes with AI features powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and Intel AI Boost with power-efficient AI acceleration coupled with Intel Arc™ GPU, complementing features such as Acer AlterView, Acer AI Zone, Microsoft Copilot in Windows, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0’s noise reduction, and Acer PurifiedView™ video enhancement technology. The laptop features a 16:10 14” IPS Touch Display showcasing stunning visual brilliance with super slim bezels, delivering vibrant colour accuracy, deep blacks, and ultra-crisp image quality.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 & 7 processor, the Acer Swift Go 14 excels not only in AI capabilities but also stands out as a powerhouse. It introduces Applied AI features like Acer QuickPanel, streamlining adjustments for PurifiedView™ and PurifiedVoice™ AI effects during e-meetings. With automatic launch alongside the camera, it provides quick settings, while users can customize preferences within the app. LifeConnect efficiently manages Wifi resources, and the Generative AI features, coupled with GIMP free & open-source raster graphics editor, enable seamless integration with the Intel Stable Diffusion Plugin for effortless generation of art, illustrations, and images using simple text input. Acer LiveArt, part of Acer AI Zone, allows instant background removal, enhancing creative flexibility. Within the AI landscape, the Swift Go features Alter View, generating depth maps for 2D images, enabling users to personalize live wallpapers with an engaging dynamic parallax effect.

Additionally, the laptop includes an AI Assistant feature, and AcerSense™ utility app, ensuring effortless navigation and maintenance. Acer AI Zone within AcerSense™ offers AI features, enriching the exploration of innovative productivity and creativity experiences. The Copilot feature in Windows 11 further provides intelligent assistance and skill enhancement through AI. The Acer Swift Go 14 marks a leap forward in AI-infused computing experiences, offering a comprehensive suite of features for enhanced productivity and creativity.

On the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Swift Go 14, our first AI-ready laptop. With the integration of the next-generation Intel® Ultra processor and Intel® Arc™ graphics, the Swift Go 14 gives users the hardware capability to handle demanding AI tasks effortlessly. It showcases our unwavering commitment to delivering a computing experience that seamlessly combines advanced AI technology with exceptional performance. We look forward to introducing more laptops with AI features in the future.”

The latest Swift Go 14 delivers an impressive 47% performance boost, making it exceptionally efficient for multitasking and demanding tasks. It seamlessly integrates with smartphones and tablets, marking a new era of AI-driven experiences. Additionally, it features the Intel® Killer™ Intelligence Center, empowering users to customize quick settings, receive system improvement recommendations, and effortlessly switch between multimedia and creator modes. Emphasizing user customization, it includes the Intel Killer Prioritization Engine and Intel Killer Intelligence Engine, enabling users to personalize network settings for an enhanced overall experience. Ensuring seamless device integration, Intel® Unison™ provides a unified experience. With a 1440p QHD webcam and up to 100W quick charge capability via the USB-C port, the Swift Go 14 embodies Acer’s commitment to delivering not just a laptop but a comprehensive AI-driven computing experience.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The all-new Swift Go 14 is priced at Rs 84,999 and is now available exclusively on Flipkart.