India TV-CNX Opinion Poll Predicts Clear Majority For BJD In Odisha In 2024 Polls

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to get 45% of votes in Odisha in 2024 elections, an opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX said.

The regional party is likely to get 45% of votes in Odisha, BJP is expected to get 41% of votes in 2024. Congress is at third spot with only 11% votes.

The survey further predicts 13 Lok Sabha seats for BJD in Odisha in 2024 while BJP may bag eight 8 seats.

The Opposition block INDIA may face an uphill task to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to remain way ahead if Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are held today, predicts the poll

According to the survey, BJP is likely to maintain a clear lead in states including- Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and north-eastern states excluding Manipur.

The INDIA bloc will add to Opposition’s fortune in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Punjab and Bihar, however, it may not succeed in its ultimate aim to defeat the NDA-BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections