OSSC ULB Accountant Aspirants Allege Question Paper Leak, Create Ruckus At Bhadrak Exam Centre

Bhadrak: Tension erupted at Bhadrak Autonomous college where examination for ULB Accountant Officer was going when some candidates created ruckus alleging question paper leak before the test.

The exam was conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

A total of 699 children were appearing for the exam in the centre. About 60 candidates have not attended the test alleging question paper leakage.

In view of tension, the police forces have been deployed at the examination center. Bhadrak sub-collector and other administrative officials reached the spot and discussed with the agitating candidates.

Candidates said the exam was scheduled to begin at 10 am. However, the question paper was given to the aspirants 10 minutes late. The papers were opened by the time the these were given to the candidates, they alleged.

It indicated that before the examination, the question papers were leaked by the officials in charge of examination without the knowledge of the college authorities.

While most of the examinees created noise outside the Centre, the authorities detained some of the protesters.

Notably, the OSSC had to cancel the JE civil main examination recently after police confirmed the question paper leak. The exam is re-scheduled for July 30.

Police have also arrested more than 10 people including some government employees involved in the question leak incident.