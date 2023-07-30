Sonu Nigam ends feud with Bhushan Kumar at 50th birthday party

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam rang in his 50th birthday on Saturday and celebrated the occasion with friends and colleagues in the music industry. Several celebrities were seen at the party including Anup Jalota, Mika Singh, Satish Shah, Jackie Shroff, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sudesh Bhosale and Rahul Vaidya among others. T-Series’ head, Bhushan Kumar, whom Sonu had feuded with in 2020, was also seen at the party.

Several videos and pictures from the event emerged on social media platforms. In a clip posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sonu and Bhushan hugged and greeted each other. They also laughed and shared a conversation. At the party, Sonu cut a huge cake as Bhushan and other guests gathered around him and sang the birthday song.

