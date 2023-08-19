India, China Holds Major General Level Talks To Resolve Border Issues

New Delhi: The armies of India and China held Major General level talks in DBO and Chushul to resolve the ongoing deadlock in eastern Ladakh, reported ANI citing defence sources.

According to the agency, the Indian side was represented at the two locations by Maj Gen PK Mishra and Maj Gen Hariharan. These talks were held to resolve the issues at Depsang Plains and CNN Junction. The development comes five days after both sides held the 19th round of the China-India Corps Commander level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border on the Indian side on 13 to 14 August. In the meeting, both sides agreed to resolve many issues on LAC.

A joint statement issued by India and China after the corps commander-level talks said that both sides agreed to resolve the issues expeditiously and maintain the momentum of dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.

“The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner,” said the joint press release.

The statement also mentioned that both sides “agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels”.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas,” it added.