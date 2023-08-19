2,294 Dengue Patients Under Treatment In Odisha; 84 New Cases Detected In Last 24 Hour: Health Official

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,294 dengue patients have been identified so far this year in the State while 84 cases have been detected from the state in the last 24 hours.

As of August 18, 35,595 blood samples have been tested in the state, officials said.

While the maximum cases have been detected from Khurda where the figurer crossed 1200. Similarly, the number of cases crossed 2000 in Balasore and Puri. As many as 145 patients are being treated in Cuttack, 116 in Jagatsinghpur and 77 in Nayagarh district.

10 districts reported fewer than 20 cases, while the number of patients in 13 districts is below 20. No casualty has been reported due to the mosquito-born disease in the State.

Most of the patients have been reported in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra said on Saturday.

Mishra said, as per the report, the dengue situation is improving in the State. The department has sufficient testing kits and blood platelets.

Currently, 52 dengue patients are under treatment in Capital Hospital which has 50 separate special beds for patients. The department is planning to increase the number of beds from 50 to 70.