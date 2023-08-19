Three Highway Looters Nabbed In Bhubaneswar; 28 Stolen Mobile Phones Seized

Bhubaneswar: Info Valley police have arrested three operatives of a Highway looters’ gang and seized deadly weapons along with 28 stolen mobile phones from them on Saturday.

The arrested persons are identified as Satyabrata Swain of Jagatsinghpur, at present residing at Jagannath Apartments in Kaimatia, Siddhanta Pradhan alias Pintu (23) of Nayagarh, currently residing at Pandara and Mohit Saini of Haryana, presently residing in Dhauli area. The police registered a case and forwarded the accused to the court.

On the night of 15th August, the complainant Rudra Madhab Mishra was returning home from Bhubaneswar on his scooter. When he reached the road near Gohiria Chhak from Janla, the accused persons chased him on a motorcycle with the number plate covered with mud and waylaid. The accused threatened the complainant with a knife and robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 2,000 cash before fleeing the spot.

The complainant then reported the incident to the PCR staff near Jatni Gate and the patrolling team immediately chased the looters and was able to nab one accused Sushil alias Manoj Kumar Mangaraj near the Gangapada overbridge, while the accused accomplice Siddhanta Pradhan fled from the spot.

During the investigation, Info Valley Police Station arrested the accused Siddhanta and Satyabrata from near Gohiria Chhak and seized two bikes, one machete, one laptop and four mobile phones from them on Friday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes and disclosed that they were selling the stolen mobiles to accused Mohit Saini. Based on the information, the police raided and arrested the accused Mohit and seized 28 stolen mobile phones from him.

During the criminal background check of the accused persons, the police found that 5 cases were registered in Saheed Nagar and Info Valley police stations in the name of accused Siddhanta, and one case each in InfoValley police station in the name of accused Satyabrata and Mohit.