India-China 20th Round Military Talk: Agree To Maintain Dialogue Momentum

New Delhi: India and China exchanged views openly and constructively in the 20th round of the India-China Corps commander-level meeting for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

They decided to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic channels. The two sides also committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas in the interim.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this meeting occurred a day after the two sides concluded two military talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on October 9 and 10.

However, there was no obvious sign that the negotiations had progressed. On August 13 and 14, the previous round of military talks was held.