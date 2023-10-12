Operation Ajay Explained: First batch of Indians to fly out of Israel today

New Delhi: India announced the launch “Operation Ajay” on Wednesday to help Indians stuck in Israel to return home as fresh tension triggered in the region as Hamas militants made a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns over the weekend. As per the external affairs ministry, around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel.

Here is all you need to know about operation Ajay:

Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place to help Indians to return to the country safely. Noting the same, the minister said “Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad”

The first batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from Israel in a special flight on Thursday.

Notably, the Indian embassy in Israel has already e-mailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday.

“Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights,” it said on X.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a round-the-clock control room has been set up a round and separate emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to monitor the situation in the war torn regions and provide information and assistance to the Indian citizens

The phone numbers of the control room in Delhi are 1800118797 (toll-free), 91-11 23012113, 91-11-23014104, 91-11-23017905 and 919968291988, and the e-mail ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left around 2,150 people dead.

The Israeli authorities said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, while the Palestinian side put the death toll in Gaza at 950.