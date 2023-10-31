IAF Fighter Squadron Converts From MiG-21 To SU-30 MKI

The formal induction of the new aircraft was marked by a ceremony at Air Force Station Uttarlai on 30 October 23. The ceremony featured a combined flypast by the MiG-21 and Su-30 MKI, which marked the last MiG-21 sortie for the squadron.

The ceremony was witnessed by the various military and civilian dignitaries in attendance. The conversion of this squadron to Su-30 MKI implies that the IAF now operates only two squadrons of the MiG-21. The IAF remains committed to phasing out the MiG-21 aircraft by the year 2025.