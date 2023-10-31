’12th Fail’ team reaches Ujjain to seek blessings of Mahakaleshwar and celebrate success

The team of ’12th Fail’ has reached Ujjain to seek blessings from the divine Mahakaleshwar and celebrate the success of the film. The film, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, has garnered immense love from critics and audiences alike, and it continues to draw eager crowds to cinema halls.

’12th Fail’ has become unstoppable in its cinematic journey, with its heartwarming storyline and stellar performances captivating the hearts of viewers across the nation. The film’s success has left its cast and crew in a state of profound humility, prompting them to visit one of India’s holiest cities to pay their respects to Lord Shiva.

’12th Fail’ continues to inspire and uplift spirits, and the team’s pilgrimage to Ujjain serves as a testament to their humility and gratitude in the face of their film’s remarkable success. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi.