Dharmendra Pradhan to embark on 3-day visit to UAE to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education, skilling sectors

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance bilateral cooperation in the Education and Skill Development sectors, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting the United Arab Emirates from 1st to 3rd November 2023.

The visit is expected to foster collaboration, participation and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in the education and the skill domain.

During the visit, Dharmendra Pradhan will meet several key Ministers, officials, academicians, eminent representatives from the Indian diaspora, business heads and engage in important bilateral meetings and discussions related to the education and skilling ecosystem of both countries.

During the 3 day visit, the minister will be meeting H.E. Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Education, UAE, H.E. Ms. Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, UAE, H.E. Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, UAE and H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World The discussions are expected to identify the key themes for the roadmap pertaining to excellence in education and skill development between the two countries.

The visit will include tours of education institutions like Interim Campus of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi, 42 Abu Dhabi, a School for Disruptive Learning, to a global tech ecosystem called Hub 71 that brings together renowned corporations, national champions, and prominent investors to help founders grow and scale disruptive technology companies globally from the UAE’s capital. Additionally, the minister will also meet with vital industry players like EFS, a leading facility management company, VFS, world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist and Transworld, leading shipping and maritime company. This diverse range of visits will provide a holistic understanding of the educational and technological landscape of UAE.

Shri Pradhan will also be visiting the BAPS Mandir, interact with the Indian Community of UAE at the Indian Embassy Auditorium as part of the diaspora engagement. He will also meet the principals of CBSE Schools and engage with the IIT/IIM Alumni and Heads of education establishments in Dubai.